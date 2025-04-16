Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Up 4.7% – Time to Buy?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 859,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 9,818,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.60 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $397.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.60 million. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 31.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 10,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $32,304.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 299,498 shares in the company, valued at $934,433.76. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 138,689 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $432,709.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,959,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,352,080. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,970 shares of company stock worth $1,572,386 in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,723,000. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 17,147,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,645,000 after buying an additional 7,707,707 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 32,627,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,586,000 after buying an additional 5,906,210 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,104,000 after buying an additional 4,114,499 shares during the period. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 11,421,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,394 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

