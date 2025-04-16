Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 433,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 162,444 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $11,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 653.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $581,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $28,944,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTOS opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15.

In related news, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,069.28. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $172,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,114,529.40. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,168 shares of company stock worth $2,327,660 over the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

