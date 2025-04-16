Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.85 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07), with a volume of 266,447 shares changing hands.

Kromek Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90. The company has a market capitalization of £33.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.84.

Kromek Group (LON:KMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported GBX (0.90) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kromek Group had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%.

About Kromek Group

Our goal is a simple one, to make the world a safer and healthier place; we’re striving to support the global effort in Radiological and Biological Threat detection and management, as well enhance the quality of Advanced Imaging for the medical and industrial sectors, through our evolved, innovative and field proven products and solutions.

Kromek Group designs, develops, manufactures and markets both hardware and software of CZT solid-state Radiation Detectors and Scintillation Radiation Detector components and products to OEM, Civil Nuclear, Security Sectors and Government Bodies across the globe.

