Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Stock Price Up 4.8% – Here’s Why

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.21 and last traded at $56.59. 166,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 200,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $103.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $75.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.20.

Kura Sushi USA Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $666.65 million, a PE ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.65.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kura Sushi USA

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $574,401.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,018.39. This represents a 84.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 556,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,400,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,809,000 after buying an additional 156,723 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 367,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,245,000 after acquiring an additional 51,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,413,000 after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth about $24,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Featured Stories

