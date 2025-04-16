Lake Street Capital Cuts TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target to $12.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James downgraded TechTarget from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

NASDAQ:TTGT traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 436,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,694. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $35.11. The stock has a market cap of $250.84 million, a P/E ratio of -20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter valued at $3,921,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after buying an additional 227,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

