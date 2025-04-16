LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,578 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

ESGU stock opened at $117.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.19 and a 200-day moving average of $128.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $105.18 and a one year high of $134.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.3282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

