LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Invests $37,000 in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:RWT opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The company has a market cap of $709.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

Redwood Trust last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.00 million. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.50%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RWT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Redwood Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

