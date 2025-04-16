Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Time to Buy?

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.58. 173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

