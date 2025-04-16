Leerink Partnrs Has Negative Outlook for ALGN Q2 Earnings

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Align Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.09. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Align Technology’s current full-year earnings is $7.98 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.46 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Align Technology from $280.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Align Technology from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.90.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN opened at $164.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.16 and its 200 day moving average is $206.13. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $141.74 and a fifty-two week high of $327.49.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Align Technology by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

