Leerink Partnrs Issues Positive Outlook for IRWD Earnings

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, April 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $90.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of IRWD opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.86 million, a PE ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 139,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $244,752.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,715.84. This represents a 10.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 41,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $72,633.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 554,007 shares in the company, valued at $975,052.32. This represents a 6.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,381 shares of company stock worth $338,591. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,888,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 286,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 17,265 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 41,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.
