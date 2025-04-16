Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.12 ($3.06) and traded as high as GBX 239.80 ($3.17). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 238.40 ($3.16), with a volume of 19,407,727 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.51) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 267 ($3.53).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LGEN

Legal & General Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 239.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 231.20.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.89 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Legal & General Group Plc will post 24.2376446 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a GBX 15.36 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.18%. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.68%.

Legal & General Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Clare Bousfield purchased 20,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 244 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £49,700.36 ($65,784.73). Also, insider António Simões sold 197,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 244 ($3.23), for a total value of £481,360.76 ($637,141.97). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 43,188 shares of company stock worth $10,467,891. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.