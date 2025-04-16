Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 8,598 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $13,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Hasbro to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.
Hasbro Price Performance
HAS opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.07. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hasbro Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 101.82%.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hasbro
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.