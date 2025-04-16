Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 8,598 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $13,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Hasbro to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.07. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.