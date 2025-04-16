Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $14,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 360,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,785,000 after purchasing an additional 164,223 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 20,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $83,968,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $202.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.36 and a 1 year high of $231.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $126,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,149,485.83. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.51, for a total transaction of $75,078.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,491.87. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,833 shares of company stock worth $2,938,660 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

