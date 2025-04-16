Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $13,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 330.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after buying an additional 62,804 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Arcosa by 6.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 778,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,214,000 after purchasing an additional 47,474 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Arcosa Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ACA opened at $77.55 on Wednesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.11 and a twelve month high of $113.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.56.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

