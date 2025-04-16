Legal & General Group Plc Has $15.04 Million Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $15,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Penumbra by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Stock Performance

NYSE:PEN opened at $272.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $310.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.64 and a 200-day moving average of $249.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 800.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $315.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.63 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Penumbra from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Penumbra from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.24, for a total transaction of $4,509,655.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,495 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,238.80. The trade was a 23.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $172,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,125,304.77. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,236 shares of company stock valued at $31,222,390. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penumbra Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.