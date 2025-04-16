Legal & General Group Plc Increases Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 333,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,112 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Genpact were worth $14,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of G. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 82,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth $790,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Genpact by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of G opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average is $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $664,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,246 shares in the company, valued at $15,167,926.94. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

