Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,843 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $13,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.75 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OWL opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.26. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

