Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $13,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Whirlpool by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Whirlpool stock opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $75.04 and a twelve month high of $135.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average is $106.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -119.45%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

