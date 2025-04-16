Legal & General Group Plc Sells 13,596 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,596 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $14,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,472,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $445,487,000 after buying an additional 876,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,274,000 after acquiring an additional 301,682 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,898,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,058,000 after purchasing an additional 23,818 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,508,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:VOYA opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.79. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $84.30.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

