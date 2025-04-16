Legal & General Group Plc Sells 17,747 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,747 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $14,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GL. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Globe Life by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $122.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.32 and its 200 day moving average is $115.43. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $133.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 22.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $1,345,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,529.88. This trade represents a 36.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 24,890 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total transaction of $3,024,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,998.96. This represents a 38.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.55.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

