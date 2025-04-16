Legal & General Group Plc Sells 31,150 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 473,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 31,150 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Gentex were worth $13,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GNTX. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim set a $30.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.06.

Gentex Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $35.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

