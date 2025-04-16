Legal & General Group Plc Sells 3,491 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $12,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTLS. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 350 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.35 per share, for a total transaction of $52,622.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,666 shares in the company, valued at $20,698,083.10. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,691.40. This represents a 4.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.42.

Chart Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GTLS opened at $125.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $220.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.74.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

