LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.19.
LZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Friday, April 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15. LegalZoom.com has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.
LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.
