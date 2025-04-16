LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.19.

LZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Friday, April 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LegalZoom.com

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,271,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,241,000 after buying an additional 2,574,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,525,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after acquiring an additional 250,409 shares during the period. Ararat Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 3,248,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,396,000 after purchasing an additional 682,678 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,094,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,240,000 after purchasing an additional 26,607 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,020,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 471,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15. LegalZoom.com has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.