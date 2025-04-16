LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Trading Up 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.19 and last traded at $21.94. 20,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 177,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LENZ. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LENZ Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LENZ Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Get LENZ Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $658.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LENZ Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LENZ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in LENZ Therapeutics by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in LENZ Therapeutics by 5,254.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LENZ Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LENZ Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENZ Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.