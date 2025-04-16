Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Holdings Trimmed by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $10,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.9 %

LBRDK stock opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.50 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

