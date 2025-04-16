Life Science REIT (LON:LABS) Announces Earnings Results

Life Science REIT (LON:LABS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 1.70 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Life Science REIT had a negative net margin of 198.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%.

Life Science REIT Stock Performance

LON LABS opened at GBX 44 ($0.58) on Wednesday. Life Science REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31.30 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 47.10 ($0.62). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.08.

About Life Science REIT

Life Science REIT plc (the Company) is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales on 27 July 2021. The Company began trading on 19 November 2021 and its shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

