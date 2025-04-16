Life Science REIT (LON:LABS) Announces Earnings Results

Life Science REIT (LON:LABS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 1.70 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Life Science REIT had a negative net margin of 198.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%.
Life Science REIT Stock Performance
LON LABS opened at GBX 44 ($0.58) on Wednesday. Life Science REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31.30 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 47.10 ($0.62). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.08.
About Life Science REIT
