Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 43,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,530,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366,297 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,376 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,234,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,061,000 after purchasing an additional 709,383 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,926,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,416,000 after purchasing an additional 536,191 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

BATS:EFG opened at $99.18 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.