Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 20,756 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,931,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,726,000 after purchasing an additional 121,689 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 29,809 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,221.2% during the fourth quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 78,565 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB stock opened at $92.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.81. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

