Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.78.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $115.32. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.34.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,988,047.12. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

