Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $630,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,574,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,493,655,000 after purchasing an additional 280,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,689,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,456,000 after buying an additional 479,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $636,767,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in 3M by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,468,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $576,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,577,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $461,761,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 45,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $6,791,852.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 175,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,359,457.18. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $944,098.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,736.32. This trade represents a 55.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,639 shares of company stock worth $17,163,446. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $135.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. 3M has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $156.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.70 and a 200-day moving average of $138.36. The company has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.47.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

