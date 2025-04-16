Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.43.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $106.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.09. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $67.72 and a 1-year high of $129.90.

In related news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $575,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,651.37. This represents a 20.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,475,000 after acquiring an additional 115,005 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 185,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 90,743 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 162,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 67,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17,612.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 61,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

