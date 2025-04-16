Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Shares Up 5.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.11 and last traded at $83.93. 53,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 166,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 target price on shares of Limbach in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Get Limbach alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Limbach

Limbach Stock Up 6.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average of $86.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.37 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 5.08%. Limbach’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Limbach

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,915,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,415,778. This trade represents a 13.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Limbach

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the third quarter valued at about $487,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Limbach during the 3rd quarter valued at about $643,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Limbach by 385.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Limbach during the 4th quarter worth about $4,430,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Limbach during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.