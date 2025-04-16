Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $128.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $109.27 and a 1 year high of $140.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.50 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lindsay will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lindsay by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Lindsay by 729.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

