Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.38 and traded as low as $3.01. Lipocine shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 10,512 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lipocine in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Lipocine alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LPCN

Lipocine Trading Down 1.3 %

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lipocine stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,464 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.07% of Lipocine worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lipocine

(Get Free Report)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.