Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Cut to Hold at Baird R W

Baird R W lowered shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LFUS. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $155.34 on Tuesday. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $142.10 and a 12-month high of $275.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 62.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $5,892,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,013 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

