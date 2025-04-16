LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Trading Down 6.1% – Time to Sell?

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 315,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 485,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

LiveOne Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91.

Get LiveOne alerts:

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that LiveOne, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LiveOne

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in LiveOne during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of LiveOne by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LiveOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.