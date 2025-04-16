LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Trading Down 6.1% – Time to Sell?

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 315,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 485,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.
The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91.
LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that LiveOne, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
