LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Trading Down 6.1% – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2025

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOGet Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 315,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 485,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

LiveOne Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that LiveOne, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in LiveOne during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of LiveOne by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LiveOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Further Reading

