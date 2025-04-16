Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Logansport Financial Stock Performance

Logansport Financial stock remained flat at $30.00 on Wednesday. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436. Logansport Financial has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.20.

Logansport Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Logansport Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.80%.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company’s personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

