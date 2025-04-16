London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

London & Associated Properties Plc (LON:LAS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.31 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11). London & Associated Properties shares last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), with a volume of 27,818 shares.

London & Associated Properties Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £7.25 million, a P/E ratio of -850.00 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.13.

About London & Associated Properties

(Get Free Report)

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for London & Associated Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London & Associated Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.