Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Lonza Group Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS LZAGY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.99. 980,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,400. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.13.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

