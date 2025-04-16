Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Lonza Group Stock Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS LZAGY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.99. 980,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,400. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.13.
About Lonza Group
