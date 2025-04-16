LSV Asset Management Sells 4,600 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,557,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,658,000 after acquiring an additional 20,058 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 132,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 45,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 27,726 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SAH opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 19.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAH. Stephens lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sonic Automotive from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

