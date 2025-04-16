LSV Asset Management Takes Position in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ultralife during the third quarter worth $166,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in Ultralife by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ultralife by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the period. 30.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ultralife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.
ULBI stock opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $73.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ultralife Co. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $13.39.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). Ultralife had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $43.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
