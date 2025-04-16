LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Teekay were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Teekay by 108.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 705,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 367,527 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Teekay in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Teekay by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TK opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. Teekay Co. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $576.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $161.63 million during the quarter.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

