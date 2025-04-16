Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and traded as low as $7.02. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 191,418 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LUNMF shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. TD Securities raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUNMF

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $858.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0634 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 2.79%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.