M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.16 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.57). M.T.I Wireless Edge shares last traded at GBX 44.10 ($0.58), with a volume of 155,933 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £47.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 49.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 4.39%. M.T.I Wireless Edge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.97%.

MTI Wireless Edge Ltd (“MTI”) is an international, specialist technology group focused on comprehensive communication and radio frequency solutions across multiple sectors and geographies, serving blue chip clients.

The Company operates through three distinct divisions:

• Antenna Division

MTI is a world leader in the design, development and production of high quality, state-of-the-art, cost-effective antenna solutions for wireless applications, supplying both military and commercial markets.

