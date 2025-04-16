Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,802,000 after purchasing an additional 31,989 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 51,309 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 66,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,705,000.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DGT opened at $133.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.14. The stock has a market cap of $290.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 12 month low of $121.09 and a 12 month high of $144.60.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Company Profile

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

