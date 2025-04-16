Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

