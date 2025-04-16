Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,056,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $246.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.1671 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

