Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Argentarii LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $710,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VUG opened at $362.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $386.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

