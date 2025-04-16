Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCOR. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 7,558.5% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 717,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,740,000 after purchasing an additional 708,308 shares during the period. BCO Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $19,749,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 747,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,978,000 after buying an additional 287,980 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,779,000. Finally, Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,897,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DCOR opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $67.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

