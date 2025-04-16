Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $59,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 259,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,114,000 after purchasing an additional 38,924 shares in the last quarter. Finward Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 213,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,923,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $263.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.9854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.